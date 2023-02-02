Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, James Klutse Avedzi has expressed worry over the continued absence of the Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) COP Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah at their sittings.

According to him, it is the third time the EOCO boss has refused to appear before the Committee.

Addressing officials who appeared before the committee on Wednesday, Mr Klutse lamented, saying the posture of COP Tiwaa was not unhelpful.

Deputy Attorney General, Diana Asonaba Dapaah, who led the officials explained that the EOCO boss has been engaged in another equally important assignment.

The Chairman then asked Madam Dapaah to inform her that the committee was not happy with her continuous absence.

Play the audio below for more on this story:

ALSO READ:

EOCO retrieves 37 imported stolen luxury vehicles

EOCO doing excellent work in crime fight, I’m extremely satisfied- Kan Dapaah