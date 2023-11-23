The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee to expedite work on the promotion of proper sexual human rights and Ghanaian family values bill, also known as the Anti-LGBTQ bill, to ensure its passage by next week.

The bill, currently at its consideration stage, seeks to proscribe LGBTQ+ and related activities, prohibit the propaganda, advocacy for, or promotion of LGBT and related activities.

It also provides protection of and support for children and persons who are victims or accused of LGBT and related activities.

Giving the directive in Parliament on Wednesday, the Speaker underscored, “The most important bill, I insist that next week we have to take it and finish it. It’s been pending for a long time, and questions are being raised.”

“When you delay in doing some of these things, it creates suspicion, and we know how dearly our people hold the critical nature of that bill. And so we should please move to make sure that it is passed.”

