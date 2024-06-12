The NPP Awutu Senya East Constituency has set the records straight regarding allegations of modality breach by the NDC during the ongoing transfer exercise in Awutu Senya East

In a press statement signed by the Constituency Secretary, Michael Addy, the NPP categorically refuted the assertions made by the NDC.

It stated that, there was no agreement between the two parties regarding any modality for the transfer exercise.

intelligence gathered by the NPP and subsequently reported to ACP Kosonu, Divisional Commander, and DSP Obiri Yeboah, Director of Intelligence, at the Kasoa Police Service revealed that, no party should bring people to the center until 4:30 am.

This directive, the NPP said was issued due to intelligence indicating that the NDC had planned to attack key leaders of the NPP.

However, the NDC allegedly disregarded this directive, as their Constituency Organizer, Daniel Takyi Mensah, and his team arrived at the registration center as early as 3:am, well before the 4:30 am time specified by the police commanders.

This information was confirmed by Daniel Takyi Mensah’s police statement, which indicated their arrival at the EC center earlier than the instructed time.

In light of these events, the NPP asserts that any breach of modality cannot be attributed to them but rather to the NDC.

Mr. Addy, stressed the party’s commitment to ensuring that justice is served to prevent further political violence.

The party also called on the Police Service to release any footage captured by their cameras on the day of the incident.

The NPP concluded the press release by reaffirming its stance against political assault and urging all parties to uphold the principles of fairness and justice.

