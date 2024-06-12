Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu has praised Jordan Ayew for his exceptional performances in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic.

The Crystal Palace forward came from the bench to score the winning goal in Ghana’s match against Mali in Bamako during matchday three.

Ayew followed this by securing a sensational hat trick against the Wild Beasts at the Baba Yara Stadium, leading Otto Addo’s team to a thrilling 4-3 victory.

The former Aston Villa attacker has faced criticism recently for his lacklustre performances for the senior national team.

However, Agyemang-Badu, who has played alongside Ayew at the Black Stars, insists the 32-year-old has nothing to prove.

“Jordan Ayew doesn’t need to prove his worth to anyone. He has everything when it comes to football,” Agyemang-Badu said in an interview on Asempa FM‘s Ultimate Sports Show.

“He has been in the national team for years and has amassed all the experience. He will remain one of the best players for the team, and scoring a hat trick against the Central African Republic proves his worth,” he added.

These victories have propelled the Black Stars to the second spot in Group I with nine points after four games.

Ghana will continue their qualification campaign in March 2025, facing Chad and Madagascar.