Ghana coach, Otto Addo has praised his team’s impressive second-half comeback win against the Central African Republic (CAR).

The Black Stars were trailing 2-1 at halftime but managed to turn the game around, securing a thrilling 4-3 victory at the Baba Yara Stadium on Monday night in their matchday four encounter of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

Jordan Ayew was the star of the match, scoring twice in the second half to complete his hat-trick, which included a first-half penalty. Fatawu Issahaku also added a goal, contributing to the team’s hard-fought win.

“We had problems in the first half, finding solutions upfront. But I will take it on my own because the way we played was too complicated given we had only a few days to train,” Addo said in a post-match interview.

“We changed our shape and our wingers, and so in the second half, we had more crosses and goal attempts, but also, defensively, we were more comfortable. This should be our standard. That second-half performance. If we keep at it, the probability is that we can win a lot of matches and prolong this spell” he said.

Ghana now leads Group I with nine points, while Comoros and Madagascar are set to play their matches later on Tuesday.

Otto Addo and his team will next face Chad and Madagascar in March 2025 as they continue their quest in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.