The Paramount Chief of Awudome, Togbega Addai Kwasi Djanie XIII has appealed to government to repair portions of the road between Anyirawase and Tsawenu in the Ho West District of the Volta region.

According to him, the deplorable state of the road has made life unbearable for the residents.

Togbega Addai Kwasi Djanie XIII made the appeal during the annual Awo Festival celebrated by the chiefs and people of Awudome Anyirawas over the weekend.

Torgbe said that a particular portion of the road is a serious death trap and needs urgent government attention before a disaster happens

Torgbe also pleaded with the government through the regional minister to prioritize the entire stretch between Sokode and Awudome for a complete face-lifting or reconstruction. He also mentioned the 11-kilometer stretch between Anyirawase and Bame which according to him is in a very terrible state

”I would plead with the minister to prioritize the entire stretch between Sokode and Awudome for a complete face-lifting or reconstruction. Another road project we in Awudome consider very important to our economy and mobility is the 11-kilometer stretch between Anyirawase and Bame which is in a terrible state. We are appealing through the Regional Minister to the roads minister to help us fix this road now” he said.

Still on the roads, Torgbe appealed to the Vice President to help with the construction of the road between Anyirawase and Tsibu which started in the 70s but was abandoned along the way, resumed in 2011, and stalled again

”Finally, on roads, we are putting before the vice president our request for the construction of the road between Anyirawase and Tsibu. This road project started in the 70s but got abandoned along the way. Work on it resumed in 2011 but stalled again. We are appealing through the Minister to the Vice President that our brothers and sisters in Tsibu deserve short access to the regional capital and the construction of this link road will go a long way in fulfilling this dream” Torgbe said

The MP for the area, Emmanuel K Bedzrah in an interview with the media noted that plans are underway with his people to make sure the project is completed and the whole place tilled to make it more attractive and beautiful.

ALSO READ: