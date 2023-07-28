The Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery (MP), has declared Friday, 4th August 2023, as a Statutory Public Holiday throughout Ghana.

The holiday commemorates Founders’ Day, honouring the country’s founding leaders who played a pivotal role in Ghana’s path to independence.

In his official statement, Minister Ambrose Dery urged all citizens to observe the holiday with respect and gratitude for the nation’s founders. Founders’ Day holds immense historical importance, as it marks the bravery and determination of Ghanaian heroes and heroines who fought tirelessly for the country’s liberation.

“The general public is hereby informed that Friday, 4th August 2023 which marks Founders’ Day, is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the official statement said.