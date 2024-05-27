Hopexchange Medical Centre, a private health facility in Kumasi has secured what could be a game changer in real time medical surgery in Ghana.

The facility has received a technology that allows surgeons to engage in real-time communication with their counterparts at the National University Health System (NUHS) in Singapore during live surgical procedures.

The new technology aims to tackle complex surgical procedures and lessen after-surgery impacts.

The Mixed Reality (MR) technology is being piloted and will introduce augmented Reality Surgery in Ghana.

It was received from experts at the National University Health System (NUHS) in Singapore to be fused into surgical procedures to address gaps at the surgery unit.

The Mixed Reality at the HopeXchange Medical Centre will leverage the cutting-edge capabilities of Microsoft HoloLens, representing a convergence of virtual and physical worlds to solve complex surgery complications.

The technology is a fusion of sensors, advanced optics, and holographic processing, to give surgeons digital information, and enhance surgical decision-making.

Associate Professor, Glenn Kunnath Bonney, says the initiative, which is at the pilot stage, will give surgeons an interactive and expertise-sharing experience with experts across the world during complex surgeries.

“This unprecedented collaboration will enable seamless consultation and advice exchange which will empower surgeons to make informed decisions and optimize patient outcomes. Because a surgeon from here can communicate with another in Singapore during a complex surgery.

“The successful implementation of this initiative required extensive coordination, involving the integration of MR devices, advanced technology, and the support of local telecommunications agencies to enable real-time communication via 4G connectivity within the hospital,” he said.

Medical Superintendent at Hope Exchange, Akosua Frimpongmaa Amoateng notes the process will help reduce mortality from surgeries.

“The process is faster. This initiative helps to give patients a better chance at life and will help reduce the stress of seeking physical expert help from outside the country. They get to share their expertise and guidance instrumentally in shaping and ensuring successful complex surgeries,” she said.

President and CEO of HopeXchange Medical Centre, Mario Cappello, added, “This landmark endeavour holds the potential to revolutionize surgical practice in our region, Africa. By leveraging MR technology for pre-operative planning and intraoperative decision-making, we aim to enhance the quality of care and sustainability of surgical procedures.

“This initiative not only signifies a significant milestone in our ongoing partnership with NUHS but also underscores our commitment to advancing healthcare through innovation and collaboration with other premier medical institutions from other countries in Europe and the United States of America”.

