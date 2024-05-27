Baba Sadiq Abdulai Abu, the Founder of 3Music Networks has explained why Stonebwoy did not perform at his SallahFest event in April.

According to Sadiq, after several unsuccessful attempts to reach Stonebwoy and his team on the night of the event, he has finally got in touch with them.

“In the last few days, I’ve had to speak to him personally and his manager, Chief,” he told Joy FM’s Kwame Dadzie on Showbiz A-Z.

“We had reached out. Even on the day of the event, we had reached out. We even sent a couple of messages and calls, so after it [the show], we thought that maybe at the right time they would get back on the calls, and that in our efforts to reach out to them, they will return the calls,” he added.

He further noted that, Stonebwoy’s manager told him a few weeks ago that the ‘Baafira’ hitmaker was not happy with Shatta Wale’s addition to the artiste line-up for the concert.

“I was with Ricky. Ricky is my guy and I think that Chief had reached out to Ricky regarding a few things that he had seen online, and was speaking to him about it and then there was an opportunity to speak about Salah and what they felt about it. For example, why after the event there wasn’t any communication regarding Shatta’s outburst.

“I think he makes the point that even on the day, on the night, they would have loved to come but they just were not comfortable with the inclusion of Shatta Wale,” he said.

Baba Sadiq held the 11th edition of his annual SallahFest on April 11, 2023 at Abeka in Accra. The event, which was meant to foster social cohesion among the Okaikoi Central constituents and to climax the Ramadan festivities, had on the bill Shatta Wale, Wendy Shay, DopeNation, Larruso, Olivetheboy, and King Promise.

In the meantime, Stonebwoy is yet to release an official statement regarding the issue.

MORE: