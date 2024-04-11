The Assembly member for the Atwedie electoral area in the Asante Akyem South Municipality, Patrick Karikari Antwi, has called for immediate action to deal with the recent surge in highway robberies in the area.

In a statement, Mr Karikari said residents feel unsafe due to the increase in such incidents.

“Over the past few months, there has been a disturbing increase in reported incidents of robbery along the Atwedie Highway, leaving residents feeling vulnerable and in fear for their safety. Those brazen acts of criminality not only endanger the lives of innocent commuters but undermine the economic vitality of our community, the municipality, and the region at large.”

“In light of these troubling developments, I am calling upon the law enforcement authorities including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) and the Juaso Police Division, to implement immediate and effective measures to combat this epidemic of crime. Enhanced patrols, increased surveillance and strategic deployment of resources are needed to deter criminal activity and apprehend those responsible for these reprehensible acts,” the statement read in parts.

The Atwedie highway is a business hub that connects the municipality to neighbouring communities.

However, the constant threat of robbery according to Mr Karikari is impacting businesses.

He has therefore appealed to law enforcement authorities, including the Inspector General of Police(IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Juaso Police Division, to take immediate steps to combat this menace.

He called for enhanced patrols, increased surveillance, and strategic deployment of resources to deter criminal activity and apprehend the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, he has urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour or incidents to the authorities promptly.

