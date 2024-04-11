A UNICEF aid convoy is hit by Israeli gunfire in the latest incident of humanitarian relief workers coming under attack in Gaza.

Political chief, Ismail Haniyeh says Hamas won’t change its position in ceasefire talks after Israel killed three of his sons and four grandchildren in an attack on the first day of Eid al-Fitr.

Israel is on high alert after Iran vowed revenge for a deadly attack on its consulate in Syria as US President Biden pledges “ironclad” support for its ally if attacked.

At least 33,545 Palestinians have been killed and 76,094 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s October 7 attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens still held captive.

