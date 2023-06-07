Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, says his office has initiated steps to reform the justice delivery system to enable the courts to deal with cases faster.

Mr Dame says a proposed bill to make changes to the jury system is up for possible review and has been presented to the judicial council for advice.

“Last week, I presented before the judicial council for consideration a criminal and other offences amendment bill which will drastically reform the jury system, the reform of the interlocutory appeal system in criminal proceedings as well as other aspects of Act 30. And I believe that this indeed will go a long way to enhance justice delivery in Ghana,” he said.

The Attorney General announced this at the valedictory ceremony of the acting Chief Justice Victor Jones Dotse who is going on retirement.

The immediate past Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, had assured litigants of his quest to build a judicial system that provides timely and quality justice delivery across the country.

According to him, such a system would enable litigants easy access to justice and also cut costs and risks in traveling to far distances to access justice.