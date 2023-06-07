Another accident has occurred at the spot where a yutong bus collided with a fuel tanker last week at Gomoa Okyereko on the Winneba-Kasoa Highway.

The sprinter bus with the Registration number GM 227 -15 heading towards Kasoa skidded into the Ayensu river in an attempt to overtake a leading vehicle.

This brings to 29 the accident cases on the stretch since 2020, according reports available from the Ghana National Fire service.

In an interview with Adom News, the Winneba Municipal Fire Service Commander, DOII Kwesi Hughes, said the sprinter fell into the Ayensu river in an attempt by the driver to avoid a head-on collision after overtaking a leading vehicle.

The driver and his mate, who were the only occupants of the vehicle, were rescued due to timely intervention.

Meanwhile, the service personnel aided in pulling the vehicle from the river.

ALSO READ