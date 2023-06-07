Parliament has finally approved the nomination of Gertrude Araba Essaba Torkornoo as the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

This came after intense deliberation in the House on Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Members from both sides took turns to debate the matter before reaching the final decision.

The Minority had already expressed their support for Justice Torkornoo at a press conference held on Tuesday.

However, the NDC representatives still raised some concerns that they hoped she would address as part of her mandate.

They particularly emphasised the party’s position on the details of the ruling that ousted James Gyakye Quayson as the Assin North MP, on which panel Justice Torkornoo sat.

Tamale South legislator, Haruna Iddrisu, urged the Chief Justice-nominee to act fairly in the administration of justice.

He emphasized the importance of discharging her duties without fear, favor, or political influence, while upholding her judicial oath.

Mr. Iddrisu also stated that Justice Araba Essaba Torkornoo’s elevation to Chief Justice was a natural progression, considering her previous positions from the High Court to the Court of Appeal.

“It is only natural that if she is chosen and recognized by the President, she will have our support. Let us all support and wish her well,” he added.

The Appointments Committee unanimously recommended her acceptance.

Chairman of the Constitutional Legal & Parliamentary Affairs Committee, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi, assured that the legal luminary would adhere to the principles of her mandate, as reaffirmed in the Appointment Committee’s report.

Portions of the report read; “the nominee showed character, competence and dexterity in the knowledge of the law. She pledged to interpret the law without fear or favor if approved as Chief Justice of the Republic of Ghana.”

He however contested Mr Iddrisu’s concerns in the outcome of the Gyakye Quayson ruling by the Supreme Court.