Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu says he expects that Parliament will approve the nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkonoo as Chief Justice today.

Speaking to journalists, the Majority Leader lauded both sides of the House for engaging fruitfully on the matter and backing down on entrenched positions.

Yesterday, the Minority announced they will join the House in approving her nomination and was ready to support her appointment.

The approval of the Chief Justice will be imperative, especially that the acting Chief Justice, Justice Jones Dotse retired yesterday.

The Minority has been reluctant in adding its members during the Appointments Committee’s results and voting, but later lowered its stands.

It said madam Torkornoo has distinguished herself working with the bench from the high court, court of appeal and the Supreme Court.

The Majority Leader has been highlighting on the activities in Parliament including the mid-year budget review and other activities.

