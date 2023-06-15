Processes are far advanced for the conduct of the Assin North bye-election in the Central Region set for June 27, 2023.

Four parliamentary candidates have filed their nomination forms to contest the race.

They comprise two men and two women.

Balloting has also concluded with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate, Charles Opoku picking the first slot.

A candidate on the ticket of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Sefanu Bernice Enyonam, picked second while the National Democratic Congress’ James Gyakye Quayson picked the third.

An independent candidate, Abaidoo Agartha, is the fourth person on the ballot sheet.

The various candidates have currently intensified their campaigns in various communities.

