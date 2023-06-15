Following the invasion of Anthrax Disease on animals in some parts of the country, the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture, Yaw Addo–Frempong, has said over 21,000 animals have been affected.

On Adom FM’s Burning Issues, the Deputy Minister outlined the number of affected animals in some areas, adding that Binduri and Talensi districts have the highest number of affected animals.

“So far, over 90 animals have died as a results of the outbreak and over 20,000 animals have been affected. Talensi and Binduri have most affected animals. Talensi has 1,915 cattle, 3,015 sheep, 1,836 goats, 375 pigs which sum up to 7,141.

“Total number of cases at Binduri is 9,485, Bolgatanga Municipal has 2,468 cases. Bawku- west 1957, Bawku municipal has 212, Kasena North East has 1, Bongo district 8 cases, followed by Garu district with 17 cases, bringing the total number of affected animals to 21,000,” the Minister said.

The Deputy Minister said measures have been put in place to contain the outbreak saying “some 200,000 vaccines have been allocated to affected areas with a ban imposed on transferring animals from affected areas to non-affected areas as a way of managing the outbreak.”

A butcher at Tulaku in the Greater Accra Region, Musah Abdulai, who also spoke on the show, predicted possible shortage of meat due to the outbreak of the anthrax disease.

He admitted the fact that some butchers or meat sellers smuggle meat from the north without going through the due process which is very alarming amidst the outbreak.

However, vaccinating the affected animals would cure the animals for safe consumption.

“It’s true some of our colleagues smuggle meat from the north without passing through the due process, but I think vaccinating the animals can cure the anthrax diseases.”

“As Eidul Adha draws near, there may be shortage of meat during the festivity and for that matter we are pleading with the government to put out measures in saving the situation.”

But Head of Lab Veterinary Services, Theophilus Odoom, refuted the butcher’s claims that the vaccine could cure the affected animals, adding that only healthy animals can be vaccinated.

“It is never true the vaccine can cure an infected animal. It’s only healthy animals that can be vaccinated and it’s not safe to consume the meat of affected animals either,” he cautioned.