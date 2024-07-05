A tragic head-on collision between two motorbikes on Tuesday, July 2, has resulted in two fatalities, leaving the local community of Kwaagyekrom in the Offinso South Municipality of the Ashanti Region in shock.

Witnesses reported that, the impact of the collision caused one of the motorbikes to catch fire, resulting in one of the victims being burned beyond recognition.

The other victim succumbed to his injuries shortly after the incident.

Assemblyman for the area, Alhassan Hamidu, told Accra-based Asaase Radio that another victim is in critical condition, with doctors working urgently to save his life.

“They [the deceased] belong to one family; an uncle and a nephew. One of them had parked on the shoulders of the road making a phone call when the other who was on top speed developed a fault but suddenly crashed into the stationary bike and the impact sparked fire burning one of them beyond recognition.”

“The other one who sustained severe injuries, however, died while receiving treatment at the St Patrick’s hospital.

“Currently, one has been discharged, but another is in critical condition. For now, the police have directed that we convey the motorbike from the scene while the investigation continues,” he said.

The deceased have been identified as Abudu Seidu, 45, and Aminu Sulemana, 19. They have since been buried according to Islamic traditions.

