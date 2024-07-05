FA Cup champions, Nsoatreman FC has appointed Yaw Preko as their new head coach.

The former Ghana International has signed a two-year contract with the Nsoatre-based club.

Preko replaces Maxwell Konadu, who has moved to South African second-tier side Black Leopards.

Konadu led Nsoatreman FC to their FA Cup victory last month, defeating Bofoakwa Tano on penalties at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Preko will now lead the team in their first-ever appearance in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

He has been out of club management since being dismissed by Great Olympics in June 2023.

Recently, Preko was appointed head coach of Ghana’s U-15 team by the Ghana Football Association.

