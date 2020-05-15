Below are photos of how the 47-year-old Maternity and Children’s Block at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital will look when completed.

The project, which was started by the erstwhile Acheampong government in 1974, was abandoned in 1979.

After an explosive documentary by Joy News’ Seth Kwame Boateng titled: ‘Next to Die’, the government revisited the project.

Parliament approved 155 million Euros for the project in April, 2019. It is expected to be completed within three years.

President Nana Akufo-Addo on Friday, May 15, 2020 cut sod for the project to begin.

Below are PHOTOS of the artistic impression: