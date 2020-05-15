It has emerged that Ghana’s only ‘Angel’, Prophet Daniel Obinim, is currently on admission at Yeboah Hospital at East Legon, Accra.

Controversial Member of Parliament (MP), Kennedy Agyapong, who is in a heated feud with Bishop Obinim made the disclosure on Accra-based radio station, Oman FM.

Mr Agyapong also alleged that Bishop Obinim has ordered for a private room in the hospital, meaning he will be attended to without the interference of other patients.

However, checks by Adom TV’s reporter, Daakyehene, who has been following the development from Obinim’s residence at Ajringanor to the hospital, confirm that indeed Angel Obinim is receiving treatment at the hospital.

READ ALSO:

Daakyehene added that though nurses at the hospital confirmed that he had been brought to the hospital, they refused to give more details on the issue.

Bishop Obinim was reportedly rushed to the hospital following Police’s quest to arrest him during a counseling session with church members.

The Ghana Police Service, according to reports, secured his arrest warrant on Thursday, May 14, 2020.

Listen to audio above: