Three appointees of former president John Mahama, who were convicted and slapped with a 16-year jail term for stealing and causing financial loss to the State are forfeiting their assets in addition.

An Accra Commercial High Court presided over by Justice Eric Kyei Baffour convicted the three; Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie former Board Chairman of the National Communications Authority (NCA); William Tetteh Tevie, former Director-General of NCA and Alhaji Salifu Mimina Osman, a former Deputy National Security Coordinator.

The court said the convicts were liable for causing financial loss to the state and therefore they should refund the money they illegally appropriated.

The accused persons, the Court said were in a conspiratorial drill to cause financial loss to the State.

The first accused Eugene Baffoe-Bonnie who was the architect of the entire deal used his public office for private benefit to the tune of $200,000.

Baffoe Bonnie is to serve six years jail term while William Tevie, serving five years imprisonment each on the charges of conspiracy and willfully causing financial loss to the state.

Baffoe Bonnie will serve an additional three years for money laundering but his sentences will run concurrently.

The court had found them guilty on the charges after the Prosecution had called six witnesses during the trial which began in December 22, 2017.

The court further ordered the Attorney-General to seize assets of the convicts amounting to $3 million.