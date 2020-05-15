A middle-aged woman, believed to have tested positive for coronavirus, has recounted the humiliation her family has suffered from health workers.

The woman, who spoke under anonymity on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem, said she suspects the inhumane treatment was a deliberate attempt by health workers and local authorities.

“We went for the test but they said mine was not clear and needed to be retested but the news spread like bush fire in the community which made me angry and confronted the doctor on why they could not keep this confidential.

“My children and I could not hold our tears as they came to my house amid tight security to haul me to an isolation centre in broad-day light amid the sounds of sirens of an ambulance which was embarrassing,” she said.

She explained that following this development, her source of livelihood had greatly been affected amid abandonment from friends and family.

“I am a hairdresser and have single-handed raised my children after the death of my husband but now all these have gone down the drain due to how I have been treated these past few weeks and I don’t know what life holds for me after leaving the treatment centre,” she lamented.