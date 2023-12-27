A former Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy has died.

He died in the morning of Wednesday, December 27, 2023, sources close to the church have confirmed.

The Church of Pentecost is due to issue a statement shortly, detailing the unfortunate news.

Apostle Dr. Ntumy served two terms as chairman of the Church and retired as an Apostle last year after 39 years in ministry.

Another Ghanaian to attempt Cook-A-Thon in Tamale

Police sends strong message to pastors over prophecies