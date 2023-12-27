Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey has resumed full training at Arsenal after missing the last two months of club and international football.

The 29-year-old has not featured in any game after playing in the friendly games against Mexico and USA during the October international window.

Partey was confirmed to have suffered a hamstring injury prior to their Champions League game against Sevilla and was expected to be fit next year.

The 30-year-old has missed 30 games across all competitions for the Gunners so far while also being absent for the Black Stars’ 2026 World Cup qualifiers opening two games against Madagascar and Comoros.

The last time Partey featured for Arsenal was in their 1-0 win against Manchester City at the Emirates.

There were fears the Black Stars vice-captain would fail to recover in time for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

However, Partey has now recovered fully from the injury and is expected to resume playing with the game against West Ham United on the cards.

Partey was named in Ghana’s 55-man provisional squad for the 2023 AFCON to be staged in Ivory Coast.

The final squad for the 34th edition of the AFCON is expected to be announced on January 3.