The Church of Pentecost has requested for the ‘utmost respect for the privacy of the family’ of Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy, following his death on Wednesday, December 27.

A statement issued by the Church and signed by Apostle Samuel Gyau Obuobi, General Secretary The Church of Pentecost said this is a challenging time and requested prayers for the widow and the bereaved family ‘as they navigate through their grief’.

The statement praised Apostle Dr. Ntumy’s unparalleled dedication to the things of God and his inspirational leadership.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the news of the passing of our beloved former Chairman, Apostle Dr. Michael Kwabena Ntumy (Rtd).

“Apostle Dr. Ntumy peacefully went to be with the Lord in the early hours of today, 27th December, 2023.

“Apostle Dr. Ntumy was not only a revered man of God but also an inspirational leader. His commitment to the things of God was unparalleled, and his contributions to our church and community were significant. He left an indelible mark on everyone who had the good fortune of crossing paths with him. We are deeply indebted to him for his selfless service, leadership, and tireless dedication to spreading God’s Word,” the statement said.

Below is the full statement

