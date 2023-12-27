The Detroit Pistons set a new record for the longest losing streak in an NBA season after the Brooklyn Nets inflicted their 27th straight defeat.

Detroit, who won two of their first three games of this campaign, were beaten 118-112 at home on Tuesday.

In the fourth quarter, the Pistons – led by Cade Cunningham who scored 41 points – held a 97-92 lead.

But the Nets took control with 13 unanswered points and Cameron Johnson top-scored with 24 in their win.

The Pistons face the Boston Celtics, who have the NBA’s best record, in Detroit on Thursday.

Another defeat would see them draw level with the Philadelphia 76ers, who lost 28 consecutive matches across the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Elsewhere, Andre Drummond scored 24 points and added 25 rebounds to help the Chicago Bulls beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-113.

Drummond became just the sixth player to record 20-plus points and rebounds in the same NBA game this season as the Bulls claimed their fourth win in five matches.

The Memphis Grizzlies secured a fourth successive win in eight days with a 116-115 overtime victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ja Morant, who returned to the Memphis squad last week following a 25-game ban for a social media post, finished with a game-high 31 points.

The score was tied at 109-109 before Jaren Jackson Jr made back-to-back two-point shots to hand Memphis a four-point lead inside the final minute.

The Orlando Magic held off a late charge by the Washington Wizards to win 127-119, with rookie Anthony Black hitting a career-high 23 points.

Franz Wagner contributed 28 points and Paolo Banchero added 24 as Orlando sealed a second victory in three days.

Eight Indiana Pacers players hit double figures as they overcame the Houston Rockets 123-117.

Tyrese Haliburton scored 33 points and dished out 10 assists for the Pacers and Myles Turner added 18 points as Houston fell to a fourth loss in six games.

Elsewhere, the San Antonio Spurs slumped to a 23rd defeat in 24 matches, losing 130-118 to the Utah Jazz, while the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 129-106.

De’Aaron Fox netted 43 points, including a career-best seven three-pointers, in a losing cause for the Sacramento Kings who were beaten 130-113 by the Portland Trail Blazers, while the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-104.