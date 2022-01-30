Health officials in the Western Region have reacted to claims of collecting money from some victims of the Apiate explosion despite government’s pledge to absorb the bills.

Addressing the press on Friday to respond to the allegations, the Western Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Yaw Ofori Yeboah, explained that 346 victims are receiving free treatments at various hospitals across the Region.

Out of this number, he noted only two had their relatives procuring some essential items and medicine that were in short supply at some of the health centres.

“The Health Service facilities have so far attended to 348 victims and I can confirm that the victims are currently receiving free medical treatment. Unfortunately, we run out of some essential items, such as orthopaedic plates and some critical drugs.

“Relatives of two out of the 348 cases who have attended our facilities procured these items from private sources during the emergency,” he explained.

His clarification comes on the back of allegations that some victims were being made to pay for their medical bills among others.

However, Dr Ofori has assured that they are committed to providing free healthcare to all the victims of the disaster.

According to him, arrangements have been made for the reimbursement of monies spent by victims in the course of their treatment.

“The Regional Health Directorate under my leadership has already directed the facilities involved to refund the expenditure incurred to the families and rather include them in the bills being collated for reimbursement.

“I wish to reiterate the government’s decision to offer free care to accident victims. All the Ghana Health Services facilities in the region will continue to offer free care to the accident victims in accordance with the declaration by the Vice President,” he added.

