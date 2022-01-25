Government, through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, has launched an endowment fund to support victims of the Apiate explosion.

The Fund is aimed at soliciting support from individuals, corporate institutions and well-meaning Ghanaians towards the reconstruction and re-development of the disaster zone.

Dubbed the Apiate Support Fund, it will be supervised by a five-member committee chaired by former Minister of State, Reverend Dr Joyce Aryee.

Other members of the committee include the Omanhene of the Wassa Amenfi Traditional Area and Chairman of the Forestry Commission; Tetrete Okuamoah Sekyim II, and a former Senior Manager at KPMG Ghana and Manager at Cal Bank; Philip Owiredu.

The rest are; a senior lecturer at the University of Ghana; Dr Antoinette Tsiboe-Darko and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Chamber of Mines, Sulemana Koney who will see to the mobilisation and disbursement of funds.

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor, speaking at the launch, expressed optimism the committee members will deliver on their mandate.

RELATED:

His conviction he indicated stemmed from the calibre of people who have been appointed to serve in ensuring that the Apiate community gets back on its feet.

“Given the calibre of the citizens assembled, I believe they will discharge their duty in a diligent, fair and transparent manner. All and sundry should therefore generously contribute towards this honourable endeavour,” he appealed.

To the people of Apiate, he stated, “Government and the compassionate society stand by you because we are one nation with a common goal.”

Dr Aryee on behalf of the committee members expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo for believing in and appointing them to manage the fund.

She stated the expertise with which each member is bringing on board will ensure a smooth discharge of duties.