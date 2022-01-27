President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has donated an amount of one hundred thousand cedis (GHc 100,000) to the Apiate explosion support fund set up by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources to assist the affected persons in the community.

President Akufo-Addo made the donation to the fund after interacting with the five-member committee constituted by the Land and Natural Resources Minister to steer the affairs of the Fund when they paid a courtesy call on him at the Jubilee House.

While noting that it was gratifying to know the kind of people who have accepted to be members of the committee, the President urged them to make the rebuilding of the Apiate community their topmost priority.

“This project has to succeed and as always, it has to begin with the money. If there is no money you cannot move on,” President Akufo-Addo said.

“I want to wish you the very best of luck and yes Madam, I have GHc 100,000.00 that I am donating to the fund,” the President added.

Chairperson, Dr Joyce Aryee was impressed with the enthusiasm of Ghanaians to donate towards the project and was hopeful their objective will be achieved, because people are on their own calling to find out how they can contribute.

Dr. Aryee said the enthusiasm of the President to help people in need is a motivation for the Committee to do excellent job to help alleviate the plight of the suffering people of Apiate.

She said disaster has offered government the opportunity to build a green city with renewable materials.