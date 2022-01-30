The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has announced the suspension of Burkina Faso from its membership.

The action follows a coup d’Etat that toppled the democratically elected government of Roch Marc Christian Kabore on January 24, 2022.

The suspension was announced in a communique after an emergency Extraordinary Session by the Authority of Heads of State and Government under the Chairmanship of President Akufo-Addo on Friday.

The communique, among other things, demanded the immediate release and protection of President Roch Marc Christian Kabore and all the other political detainees.

Also, ECOWAS has ordered immediate restoration of constitutional order by the military and urged them to remain republican by focusing on the role of safeguarding the territorial integrity of the country.

The Committee of Chiefs of Defence Staff (CCDS) is also to deploy a delegation to Burkina Faso to hold consultations with the military leaders to carry out an assessment of the security situation in the country and submit a report to be reviewed by the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

Further to this, the ECOWAS Commission will facilitate the deployment of a joint ECOWAS Ministerial Mission to Burkina Faso.

The delegation will be led by the Chairperson of Council of Ministers on 31st January 2022 to assess the political situation and submit their report to the Authority of Heads of State and Government.

The United Nations Special Representative to West Africa and Sahel and the African Union is expected to participate in this mission.

Meanwhile, an Extraordinary Summit will be held in Accra on 3rd February 2022 to re-examine the situation in Burkina, Guinea, and Mali.

Read the full communique below: