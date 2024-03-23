The Antwi Mensah and Family Foundation has handed over a 15-seater toilet and washing facility to the Ejisu R/C model school in the Ashanti region.

The new facility is part of efforts by the family to help eliminate sanitation challenges at the school since its establishment.

Situated in the heart of the Ejisu municipality with a population of about 1,200 pupils, the toilet facility is the first constructed for the school after it was established eight decades ago.

The facility also has within it a common bathroom for the pre-school department as well as changing rooms for both male and female pupils in primary and the junior high school.

The project which started in September 2022 is estimated to have costed GHC 500,000.

Speaking at the ceremony to commission the projects, Co-Chairperson for the foundation, Dr. Kofi Antwi Mensah indicated the intervention was occasioned by the poor sanitation at the school which did not bode well for teaching and learning.

“The school had contributed in shaping the lives of a lot of people who are doing very well in their various endeavors but it has been in a very deplorable state so we decided to lead by example by constructing a modern toilet facilities for the school,” he stated.

Dr. Antwi Mensah further emphasized that the gesture was to complement efforts by the government in uplifting the face of the country’s educational system.

Maintenance culture

Caretakers have been hired to collaborate with the school in ensuring the facility stands the test of time as maintenance culture has been a drawback in public project management.

He assured the school of the foundation’s willingness to upgrade its fence wall and other facilities that need facelift.

Headmistress for Ejisu R/C model Primary school, Bernadette N. Votere expressed profound gratitude to the foundation on behalf of the school and management.

She raised challenges impacting academic activities at school including inadequate computers to support ICT education and the lack of a library.