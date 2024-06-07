The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appointed Joana Gyan, an accomplished Ghanaian mining executive to chair the interim presidential campaign task force for the Amenfi Central Constituency, effective immediately.

This strategic move comes in the buildup to the 2024 elections, following a court case involving Mrs. Joana Gyan.

To ensure the continuity of the campaign efforts while awaiting the court’s verdict, the party has taken decisive action.

In an official release from the party secretariat, it was stated, “In the meantime, the party has put together an interim presidential campaign task force for the Amenfi Central Constituency to be chaired by Mrs Joana Gyan until further notice.”

In response to her appointment, she expressed her readiness to serve the NDC in any capacity.

“I am fully prepared to fulfil my duties and responsibilities. My commitment to the people of Amenfi Central and the NDC is unwavering,” she affirmed.

She further added, “This is a labour of love for the good people of Amenfi Central and the great NDC party.

“I will work tirelessly to secure a resounding victory for the NDC and provide the leadership that Amenfi Central deserves. Together, we will achieve our mandate.”

Mrs Gyan also expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the party and her supporters.

“I am grateful to the party leadership for the trust they have placed in me. To my family and friends who have stood by me, I promise not to let you down.”

The announcement of her appointment has been met with enthusiasm from the constituents, who feel renewed hope and strengthened resolve to work towards their party’s victory.

The excitement among the people of Amenfi Central is palpable as they rally behind Mrs. Gyan’s leadership.

ALSO READ: