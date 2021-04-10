For ace Ghanaian highlife musician, Amakye Dede, old age is a club he is not yet willing to join.

According to him, looking young is essential despite his age and he chooses to live to the fullest.

The 63-year-old nightlife legend is the latest personality to be on E Vibes on JoyNews and JoyPrime.

In a yet-to-be-aired edition, the ‘Iron Boy’ told host Becky that: “I always say this that age is a club. If you are ready to join the group, it’s up to you. But me Abrantie Amakye Dede, I’m not ready to join because I must still look young.”