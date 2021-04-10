A total of 480 motorbikes have been impounded within the Accra Metropolis from April 6 to 9, 2021.

Many of the motorbikes located at Tesano, Nungua, Ashaley Botwe among other places were confiscated for the past four days due to their unlicensed and unregistered nature.

Also, some motorcycles were seized because they were used to commute people for cash unlawfully.

This exercise is aimed at reducing vices such as robbery on the roads, a menace that has increased in recent times.

On Tuesday, 28 motorcycles were impounded, 131 on Wednesday, 83 motorbikes were seized on Thursday while 238 motorcycles were confiscated on Friday.

At both Dansoman and Nima, a total of 102 cycles were seized while at Tesano, Madina and Kwabenya, some 84 motorbikes were impounded.

Around Nungua and its environs alone, 20 motorbikes were confiscated, a fine of ¢180 has been imposed with eight cases sent to court, one person convicted, six cases pending trial, one bench warrant and a warning letter issued.

In other areas such as Mamprobi, Lakeside, Oyibi/Frafraha and Weija/Amanfro, a total of 135 motorcycles were seized from April 6 to 9. The suspects in these areas are being screened for further action.

At Accra Central, 20 motorbikes were impounded, 43 motorcycles were confiscated at Tudu, Okaishi, Farisco Traffic Light and Makola with investigations ongoing.