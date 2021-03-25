A video of an Altar Server displaying wild dance moves during church service has got many people talking on the internet.

In the viral video, the young man was captured in a possession with his colleagues in the church during a time of praise and adoration.

In the spur of the moment, the boy, who was one of the candle bearers of his team, was swept off his feet.

Clad in his robe adorned with kente, he joyfully danced his heart out to the local gospel Won kora tune.

ALSO READ:

Another candle bearer, who was stunned by his actions, hit him in the arm and signalled him to stop but that energised him the more.

His action has cracked many ribs on social media with users describing the moves as spiritual ginger moves and Holy Ghost takeover, among others.

Watch the video below: