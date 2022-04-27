Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has joyfully been welcomed into her husband’s house.

This comes days after the 46-year-old actress married Fidelis Anosike, the love of her life.

The newly married Rita Dominic was expected to be officially welcomed into her husband’s home, as the custom of the Anosike family tradition demanded.

Rita Dominic was accompanied by a group of women singing and dancing in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Rita, who was clad in black, danced among women dressed in traditional attires.

Check out the video below: