Five national executive officers of the Convention People’s Party (CPP) have been granted self-recognisance bail by the Adabraka Police in Accra.

This is for allegedly making derogatory statements about their National Chairperson, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa Sarpong-Kumankumah.

The national executive officers who reported to the Adabraka Police Station last Monday to give their statements are to report to the police on May 11, 2022.

They are the General Secretary, Nana Yaa Akyempem Jantuah; National Organiser, Yirimambo Moses Ambing; National Treasurer, Emmanuel Opare-Addo; National Women Organiser, Hajia Aisha Sulley Futa and National Youth Organiser, Osei Kofi Acquah.

The Adabraka Police confirmed inviting the five national officers to the station to give their statements regarding a complaint of insult lodged against them by Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah.

According to the police, no charge had been preferred against the five national officers yet but had been granted self-recognisance bail and are to report on May 11, 2022.

Briefing

Speaking to the media after giving their statements to the police, Nana Yaa Jantuah said they were invited by the Adabraka Police, following a complaint lodged against them by their embattled national chairperson.

She said Nana Sarpong-Kumankumah had reported to the police that they (the five national officers) had insulted her and had also made some derogatory statements about her.

She said they were therefore summoned by the police to provide them with their statements on the matter.

The CPP General Secretary noted that whatever thing that is happening within the party now is about its constitution and not about any individual.

The National Women’s Organiser of the party, Hajia Aisha Sulley Futa, for her part, described the action taken by the national chairperson of the party against them as unfortunate.