Nigerian actress, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde has jokingly warned the husband of her colleague, Rita Dominic, not to ever hurt his newly wedded wife.

In a post on Instagram, Omotola stated that she won’t hesitate to deal with Fidelis if he messes with Rita.

This was contained in a congratulatory message the actress penned to the couple on social media after being unable to show up for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Omotola also prayed for Rita and Fidelis’ marriage to be successful.

Omotola added a picture of the couple and a video showing the highlights of the traditional wedding to her post on Instagram.

ALSO READ:

The traditional wedding of actress Rita Dominic and her fiancé, Fidelis Anosike came off on Tuesday, April 19,2022.

The event took place in Owerri, Imo State, Nigeria. Rita Dominic’s engagement was officially announced on April 6.

Fidelis Anosike is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Newspaper, Nigeria’s oldest newspaper.

Rita Dominic, had all her friends and family from the entertainment industry gracing her traditional wedding ceremony.

See the highlights here.