Government through the Interior Ministry has declared May 2, 2022, as a public holiday.

In a statement issued on Monday by the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery explained that it is because the celebration of Workers’ Day on May 1, falls on a Sunday.

“However, in view of the fact that May 1, 2022 falls on a Sunday, His Excellency, the President of the Republic of Ghana, has by Executive Instrument (E.I), in accordance with Section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601) declared Monday, May 2, 2021, as an additional Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country,” the statement read.

Per section 2 of the Public Holidays and Commemorative Days Act (Act 601), the President in exercising his Executive power may declare additional public holiday(s).

