Much loved Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic’s traditional wedding, has remained the trending gist on social media with many highlights.

The event, which took place in Owerri on April 19, 2022, showed just how loved and revered Rita is by her celebrity colleagues.

A video made the rounds online from the wedding reception showing Rita with some of her friends from Nollywood.

These women gathered around the happy bride as they all dance together.

Not stopping there, they also brought out bundles of cash and made it rain on her.

Their excitement was quite contagious and the crowd continued to enjoy their display. She also remained the ever-smiling bride as she enjoys her big day.

Watch the video below: