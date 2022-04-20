The second national tracking poll conducted by the Global InfoAnalytics Limited has tipped Trades and Industry Minister, Alan Kyerematen, as the man to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the 2024 elections.

The polls, which were conducted in all 16 regions in the country, saw Mr Kyerematen lead the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia by 36 per cent to 33 per cent.

Mr Kyerematen won all the regions except the Northern, North East, Upper West and Upper East Regions.

The Trades Minister had turned fortunes to take the lead in the second survey. Dr Bawumia won the first poll which was conducted in January this year by 40 per cent as against 28 per cent for Mr Kyerematen.

Meanwhile, in the camp of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, continues to beat his opponents – Former Finance Minister, Dr Kwabena Duffuor and former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu.

The 2020 Presidential candidate for the NDC led his opponents with 57 per cent while Dr Kwabena Duffuor had 12 per cent.

The poll also shows the president’s job approval rating declining from 34% in January 2022 to 27% in April.

On the question of whether voters believe the country is heading in the right or wrong direction, only 26 percent were of the view that the country is heading in the right direction with 67 per cent saying it is heading in the wrong direction.

On the subject of the E-levy, the survey revealed that 40 per cent of Ghanaians will transfer money through electronic platforms only when necessary after the implementation of the levy.

Twenty-six per cent of the population noted that they will withdraw their funds so as not to be taxed 1.5% of every transaction that exceeds GHC100 daily.

Per the survey, 18 per cent chose to find alternatives in order not to be taxed.

According to 9 per cent of those who participated in the survey, they will continue to engage in electronic transactions despite the implementation of the e-levy.

Also, the survey indicated that voters will consider employment issues, the performance of the economy and education before voting in the next general election. Of all, the performance of the economy topped with 20 percent.