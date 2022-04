Wife of gospel act Joe Mettle has dazzled social media on the occasion of her birthday.

A rare video of the moment Selasie was heavily pregnant has popped up and her fans have drooled over her beauty.

Joe Mettle shared the video to profess the love he has for his wife, for blessing him with their daughter, Naa Dromo.

The video captured them in a loved-up mode, and Selasie with Sellasie fully dressed as a royal.

Joe Mettle backed the video with a medley of his ‘Medo Wo’ music series.