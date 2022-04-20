The government, through the Ministry of Education, has released an amount of 67,942352 to Colleges of Education in the country.

The amount is for the feeding of trainee teachers to avoid rationing of food in the colleges.

Education Minister Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum disclosed this at a press briefing but did not state whether the monies have been disbursed or when it will be done.

This comes after the National Conference of Principals of Colleges of Education – Ghana (PRINCOF) on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, directed teacher trainees to start to fund their own feeding from May 8.

PRINCOF, in a statement, explained that the directive is in response to the inability of Colleges of Education to make payments for food items supplied to them.

According to PRINCOF, food suppliers, who had continued delivering supplies to these Colleges of Education for months without payment, have finally withdrawn their services till they receive the monies owed them.

Meanwhile, the Teacher Trainee Association of Ghana has warned that the decision may pose a national security threat.

The Association’s President, Jonathan Dzunu, has stated that the students, if starved, would be compelled to picket against the decision.