Fire has razed to the ground a 16-bedroom house at Baakoniaba, a Sunyani-suburb rendering 45 occupants homeless.

The inferno, which started around 10:35 hours, destroyed property and personal belongings running into millions of Ghana cedis.

No casualty was reported, but the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) says it was working to ascertain the cause of the fire.

Linus Dapilah, a victim, told Adom News that the fire started from a locked wooden kitchen that contained LPG cylinders attached to the house.

But, Frank Adjei Nyarko, a bystander said some people in the neighbourhood tried to extinguish the fire after calling the GNFS, and added when the fire fighters arrived at the scene the fire had reached dangerous dimensions and efforts to bring it under control were unsuccessful.

The Divisional Officer Grade III (DOIII) Ignatius N-Noekor, the Bono Regional Operations Officers of the GNFS, who led a team of the fire fighters, said when they arrived at the scene the fire tender developed a pump failure.

“The fault slowed the process, thereby, making it extremely difficult for the fire fighters to discharge water from the tender, so we tried calling the Abesim and Nsoatre fire stations for assistance, but the fire had already burnt the entire house,” DOIII N-Noekor stated.