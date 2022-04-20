Lydia Forson has been spotted in a new video having the time of her life in Nigeria while attending the plush wedding of veteran Nigerian actress, Rita Dominic.

In a new video on Instagram, Lydia Forson was seen beaming with smiles as she enjoys the company of the likes of Ini Edo, Uche Jumbo, Chioma and lady of the moment, Rita Dominic.

Parts of the video Lydia Forson posted saw her dancing with Rita Dominic at a point while wearing a black straight dress.

Another part of the video saw Lydia Forson and Rita Dominic embracing in what looked like an emotional moment.

ALSO READ:

Rita Dominic appeared to be getting teary and with her eyes closed, said “thank you” in response to what Lydia Forson was telling her.

Lydia Forson had so much fun with all her colleague actors in Nigeria as they match outfits and dance their hearts out in celebration of Rita Dominic’s marriage.

After posting the video on her official Instagram page, Lydia Forson captioned it:

“Only one word can perfectly describe yesterday; LOVE , LOVE & LOVE #reeldeel22 #reeldeel2022.”