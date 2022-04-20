Songstress and actress Michy is taking her duties as a mother seriously as she engages her young son in a sex education class.

At a time when the issue of domestic violence is prevalent, Michy has disciplined Majesty on the consequences of the violent action.

A latest video she posted captured her in a tete-a-tete with her six-year-old who was quizzing her on a post she made against domestic violence.

She was grooming her son on how to take care of any ‘queen’ he decides to marry in future.

“You’re gonna grow up one day and you’re gonna marry a beautiful princess and have babies like you. Once in a while you and your wife are gonna fight but no matter what, you never have to hit her,” she lectured.

According to Michy, she has started her ‘adult’ conversation at his young age because |they usually know more than you think & when they don’t know, they’ll remember your words”.

Fans have applauded her for nurturing her son the right way.

Watch video below: