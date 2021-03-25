A 47-year-old mason, Gidi Kennedy, popularly known as Oluu, has allegedly committed suicide at Kwasi Nyarko in the Eastern Region.

Reports from the Adeiso Police Commander, ASP Baffour Awuah, is that Oluu is suspected to have slashed his stomach with a razor he purchased the night before his demise.

It is unclear his motive, but ASP Awuah said upon his discovery, he was lying in a pool of blood with his intestines gushing out.

In the room with a single students’ mattress, a white bedsheet, scattered clothes and a bucket, the dried pool of blood is what is mostly evident.

ALSO

Some residents told Adom News that was the second time the deceased had tried to commit suicide; the first was when he was caught slashing his neck about a year ago.

ASP Awuah said investigations were underway to ascertain if Oluu’s death is a suicide as it appears to be or otherwise.

Meanwhile, the first child of the deceased said she was in disbelief over her father’s action and relies on God for comfort.



