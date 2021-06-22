A Senior Military Officer has narrated to an Accra High Court how individuals accused of plotting to overthrow government accused leaders of the two major parties, New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of massive corruption.

This is said to have been part of efforts to convince some soldiers of the Ghana Armed Forces to join the cause which they said was similar to the 1979 Coup that had former President Jerry John Rawlings as a key figure.

Chief of Staff of the General Headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces, Major General Nicholas Peter Andoh, is the State’s second witness in the case in which 10 persons including Senior Police Officer ACP Benjamin Agordzo and Senior Military officer Col Samuel Kojo Gameli are charged with committing the crime of high treason.

Maj. Gen. Andoh told the court that at one of such meetings organised by some of the plotters, Bright Alan Debrah attacked leaders of the two main parties, NPP and NDC.

He said both parties were the same and described them as corrupt. Reference is said to have been made to the Gyeeda scandal and a government contract with Subah Info Solutions.

Mr Debrah is alleged to have insisted that the NPP won power by calling these deals corrupt but had maintained or approved them to the detriment of the state after winning power. He is said to have urged those present at the said meeting including soldiers to seize power.

Assurance of a handsome financial reward is said to have been made to the participants. Maj. Gen. Andoh also claims a reference was made to an NPP delegates conference that was organized in the Eastern Region.

This event made headlines when a British Conservative Party representative raised issues about the waste of resources to procure major billboards for the event.

Maj. Gen Andoh said the coup plotters said corruption remained a major challenge. Bright Alan Debrah is said to have assured the soldiers present that the plot had the support of senior military officers, and just like the June 4, 1979 coup, although it is by lower ranks, the seniors who did not want to reveal themselves at that stage will join the action eventually.

Assistant Commissioner of Police ACP Benjamin Agordzor, senior military officer Col. Samuel Kojo Gameli, and 8 others; Dr Mac Palm, Donyo Kafui, Bright Alan Debrah, Johannes Zikpi, WO II Esther Saan, Corporal Seidu Abubakar, Corporal Ali Solomon, and Sylvester Akankpewubare are facing charges including high treason.