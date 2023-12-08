Former President John Agyekum Kufour is celebrating his 85th birthday today, December 8.
To mark the day, political figures including the founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts including NLA Boss; Sammi Awuku, Peter Mac-Manu among others have taken to social media to eulogise him.
Your leadership has been a guiding light, and your wisdom an inspiration. May this special day be a reflection of the immense positive impact you've had on countless lives.
Wishing you a day filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of cherished memories as you celebrate this… pic.twitter.com/1T66THAJUj— Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) December 8, 2023
They offered prayers to bless Mr Kufour with good health and long life.
Happy birthday,H.E former President @JohnAKufuor .God grant you more blessings & grace 🙏🙏 You are the gentle giant! @NPP4All pic.twitter.com/D28N58IK3K— Peter Mac Manu (@PMacManu) December 8, 2023
Sending heartfelt birthday wishes to former president, John Agyekum Kufour. May this day bring comfort and strength. Your resilience inspires us all. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/TSJYnHvEe8— Samuel Awuku (@sammiawuku) December 8, 2023
Scores of Ghanaians have also flooded X formerly Twitter with well wishes and accolades in his honour.
Former President Agyekum Kuffour eulogies Otumfour Osei Tutu for his instrumental role in the successful completion of a World Bank Program ( HIPC)— Kyei Meshack (@KyeiMeshack) December 8, 2023
The former President said the King of the Ashanti Kingdom had to intervene when World Bank denied them an exit at the last minute. pic.twitter.com/jKhL60La8c
Happy 81st Birthday to Our Chancellor H.E John Agyekum Kuffour. Former President, Republic of Ghana— UMaT SRC (@umat_src) December 8, 2023
God bless your New Age @JohnAKufuor 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉@UMaT_Parliament @UMaTedugh @umatlive_ pic.twitter.com/zn6Pq9vkiT
Happy 85th birthday to this great man H.E. John Agyekum Kufour. You Will forever be remembered, Cheers to a remarkable life! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/kuoCaeNDzI— Ⓐbochie Economy (@zekayvibes) December 8, 2023
Wishing President JA Kufour a happy birthday! A stalwart leader, his legacy is marked by dedication to Ghana's progress. His tenure was characterized by economic growth, governance reforms, and a commitment to national development.May his wisdom and leadership continue to inspire pic.twitter.com/yIi09iqYI9— Nana Adjei (@AdjeiANKDennis) December 8, 2023
Happy birthday to Senior John Agyekum Kuffour. The second president of the 4th Republic.— Amanfoɔ '12 (@Amanfour2012) December 8, 2023
God bless you eternally. pic.twitter.com/Ly7qPf5qiP
Happy Birthday to the Gentle Giant.🥂 Stay Strong.— Great-Sage (@Sage_Prolific) December 8, 2023
Ex. Prez. John Agyekum Kuffour would never agree to what the NPP did to you. https://t.co/U3QbdGYbob