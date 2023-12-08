Former President John Agyekum Kufour is celebrating his 85th birthday today, December 8.

To mark the day, political figures including the founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts including NLA Boss; Sammi Awuku, Peter Mac-Manu among others have taken to social media to eulogise him.

Your leadership has been a guiding light, and your wisdom an inspiration. May this special day be a reflection of the immense positive impact you've had on countless lives.



Wishing you a day filled with joy, laughter, and the warmth of cherished memories as you celebrate this… pic.twitter.com/1T66THAJUj — Alan John Kyerematen (@AlanKyerematen) December 8, 2023

They offered prayers to bless Mr Kufour with good health and long life.

Happy birthday,H.E former President @JohnAKufuor .God grant you more blessings & grace 🙏🙏 You are the gentle giant! @NPP4All pic.twitter.com/D28N58IK3K — Peter Mac Manu (@PMacManu) December 8, 2023

Sending heartfelt birthday wishes to former president, John Agyekum Kufour. May this day bring comfort and strength. Your resilience inspires us all. #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/TSJYnHvEe8 — Samuel Awuku (@sammiawuku) December 8, 2023

Scores of Ghanaians have also flooded X formerly Twitter with well wishes and accolades in his honour.

ALSO READ:

Read more wishes below:

Former President Agyekum Kuffour eulogies Otumfour Osei Tutu for his instrumental role in the successful completion of a World Bank Program ( HIPC)



The former President said the King of the Ashanti Kingdom had to intervene when World Bank denied them an exit at the last minute. pic.twitter.com/jKhL60La8c — Kyei Meshack (@KyeiMeshack) December 8, 2023

Happy 81st Birthday to Our Chancellor H.E John Agyekum Kuffour. Former President, Republic of Ghana

God bless your New Age @JohnAKufuor 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉@UMaT_Parliament @UMaTedugh @umatlive_ pic.twitter.com/zn6Pq9vkiT — UMaT SRC (@umat_src) December 8, 2023

Happy 85th birthday to this great man H.E. John Agyekum Kufour. You Will forever be remembered, Cheers to a remarkable life! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/kuoCaeNDzI — Ⓐbochie Economy  (@zekayvibes) December 8, 2023

Wishing President JA Kufour a happy birthday! A stalwart leader, his legacy is marked by dedication to Ghana's progress. His tenure was characterized by economic growth, governance reforms, and a commitment to national development.May his wisdom and leadership continue to inspire pic.twitter.com/yIi09iqYI9 — Nana Adjei (@AdjeiANKDennis) December 8, 2023

Happy birthday to Senior John Agyekum Kuffour. The second president of the 4th Republic.



God bless you eternally. pic.twitter.com/Ly7qPf5qiP — Amanfoɔ '12 (@Amanfour2012) December 8, 2023