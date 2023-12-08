Former President John Agyekum Kufour is celebrating his 85th birthday today, December 8.

To mark the day, political figures including the founder of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts including NLA Boss; Sammi Awuku, Peter Mac-Manu among others have taken to social media to eulogise him.

They offered prayers to bless Mr Kufour with good health and long life.

Scores of Ghanaians have also flooded X formerly Twitter with well wishes and accolades in his honour.

Read more wishes below:




